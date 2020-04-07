April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Burglar arrested after breaking into a bar

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police arrested a 31-year-old man early on Tuesday after they were tipped off that a burglary was underway at a bar.

Shortly after midnight, the suspect gained entry to the premises by breaking the side door but was reported by a witness to the act.

He was found on the premises by police officers and arrested.



