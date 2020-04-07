April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 127 booked for violating movement restrictions overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police booked 127 pedestrians and motorists for violating the decree restricting movements overnight on Monday.

Two premises in Paphos were also booked.

Officers checked the movement of 4,250 people and 1,165 premises islandwide.

Thirty four people were booked in Nicosia, 32 in Limassol, 41 in Larnaca, 14 in Paphos and six in Famagusta.

An additional 154 were caught by traffic police, mainly drivers on the motorway during the curfew from 9pm to 6am, and 13 by the emergency response unit.



Related posts

Coronavirus: House health committee to be briefed by minister

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Anastasiades wishes Boris Johnson well

Source: Cyprus News Agency

European Commission unimpressed with plan for Paphos-Polis highway

Annette Chrysostomou

Our View: Government will have to be wary of errant priests come Easter

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: Neo Chorio donates more than 50,000 euros to protect medical staff

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Interior ministry rebuffs criticism of conditions at migrant reception centre (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign