April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 29 cases announced on Tuesday

By Peter Michael02796

29 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of cases to 494, as strict measures on movement continue to be in place.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikis said the numbers confirm the path being taken in Cyprus is the correct one although it is long. These days are critical, he said.

Two more cases were earlier confirmed in the north on Tuesday and a third death, bringing the total number of cases there to 94.

A 74-year-old Turkish Cypriot man died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old, who had underlying health problems, is the first Turkish Cypriot to die of the virus. The two other deaths concern German tourists.

More later…

 



