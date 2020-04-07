April 7, 2020

Coronavirus: almost 800 people tested in Paphos since Saturday

Some 771 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Paphos since Saturday.

The RNA sampling will be completed on Tuesday by testing the mayor, 11 municipality staff and two volunteers, all of whom were involved in testing other people during the weekend.

Around 1,140 people were contacted and asked to take the test, of which 704 or 61.75 per cent responded.

In addition, 16 medical and nursing staff of the Paphos hospital, 26 police officers and 11 others were tested, among them four who came into contact with a confirmed case.

The municipality said it received a number of requests for voluntary participation in the project. However, for ethical reasons and to avoid confusion, it was decided that no further testing would be done at this stage, as the sample is deemed sufficiently large and representative of the population.

The situation will be monitored and more testing will be done if it is considered necessary.



