April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades wishes Boris Johnson well

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President Nicos Anastasiades has wished the British Prime Minister well, after Boris Johnson was placed in intensive care on Monday night, with complications from Covid-19.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with you Boris Johnson, with your family and the people of the UK” the President of Cyprus wrote late on Monday in a message on twitter.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

