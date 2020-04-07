April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Animal Party, vets reiterate pets can’t infect their owners

By Evie Andreou00

The Animal Party and the veterinarians’ association on Tuesday urged the public to ignore rumours that pets can spread coronavirus to humans.

In separate announcements, both the organisations said that there was no indication that pets living with people with coronavirus could get infected and transmit the virus to humans or other animals.

The vets’ association urged people with coronavirus to continue caring for their pets and observe basic hygiene rules and protection measures recommended by the health ministry.

“Published information must be interpreted with caution and scepticism since a lot of past ‘research’ has been dismissed as baseless,” the vets said, urging members of the public to get their information on the matter only from scientific companies and official bodies.

They also said that a top lab in the US, IDEXX LAB, has examined thousands of samples from pet cats and dogs for SARS-COV-2 with not a single one testing positive.

“Don’t abandon your pets. Coronavirus infection (SARS-COV-2) involves human-to-human transmission, which is the main mode of transmission. Pets and productive animals do not seem to play a significant role in the spread of the virus,” they said.

The Animal Party too said that people should stop trying to spread panic with false and baseless statements before more innocent animals are victimised by people who commit crimes against them out of fear they spread the virus.

“We confirm with every proof there is no such issue,” the party said.

It also urged people to continue feeding strays with kibble and giving them water but also leave out breadcrumbs for birds, recalling that “they too are victims of the whole coronavirus situation.”

Both the party and the vets cited the World Veterinary Association (WVA), the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE), the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) but also the World Health Organisation (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Ioannou urges calm as doctors spar with Okypy over pay cut warning

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Povek calls for reduction in the cost of shop rents

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: lockdown relaxation likely gradual from end of April, health official says  

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Archbishop calls on people to work together even if it means not going to church

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Five at birthday bash fined €500 each after neighbour reports them

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus faring somewhat better than some other countries (with graphs)

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign