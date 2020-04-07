April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: applications for loan suspensions reach 23,000

By Staff Reporter0113

The number of loan applications for suspension of payments for the next nine months at the island’s two largest banks has risen to 23,000, CNA reported on Tuesday.

According to information from the Bank of Cyprus, by Monday afternoon, applications had exceeded 11,000 with the vast majority having been approved.

According to information from Hellenic Bank, applications exceeded 12,000.

Ninety-five percent were from eligible borrowers  – those who were not behind on their payments – while 80 per cent of the applications came from individual borrowers and 20 per cent from businesses.

From the individual borrowers, half related to mortgages.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Thieves use explosives to rob ATM in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: almost 800 people tested in Paphos since Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 127 booked for violating movement restrictions overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: House health committee to be briefed by minister

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Anastasiades wishes Boris Johnson well

Source: Cyprus News Agency

European Commission unimpressed with plan for Paphos-Polis highway

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign