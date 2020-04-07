April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: army studying scenarios for 2020 summer conscription

By George Psyllides00

Military authorities are studying various scenarios regarding the summer’s conscription, which will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The defence ministry and the army command have set up a join committee to look into all possible scenarios.

The committee is expected to submit a proposal to the defence minister later this month.

A ministry spokesman said the scenarios take into account the duration of the school year, which has effectively been suspended.

The time of conscription in the summer is linked to admission exams for universities in Greece and Cyprus, graduation date, and the school-leaving grade that plays a role in which army branch an individual will be posted.

The spokesman said a lot would depend on the situation in Greece since admission exams are contingent on the course of the pandemic there.



Related posts

Paphos house burgled while homeowner downstairs

Annette Chrysostomou

Former interior minister Dinos Michaelides dies at 83

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Larnaca municipality offers online counselling for adults and children

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: nurses union sends SOS letter to health minister (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: screening clinic at Limassol hospital now operational

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Two men arrested for violating stay-home decree

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign