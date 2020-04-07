April 7, 2020

Coronavirus: Around 100 British Cypriots have died of coronavirus

Around 100 Cypriots have died of coronavirus in Britain since the start of the pandemic, the president of the Federation of Cypriots in the UK Christos Karaolis told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

Karaolis specified that around 70 per cent of deaths concerned Greek Cypriots and the remaining 30 per cent are attributed to Turkish Cypriots.

“The number of deaths is indeed high, it’s a tragedy,” he said. “However, we also have to bear in mind that we expected these figures, given that the epicentre of the outbreak in the UK is London, where most Cypriots live.”

Karaolis said his organisation has assembled 40 volunteers that are working with local authorities to provide support for vulnerable people in the UK, particularly the elderly, and deliver food and medicines to their homes.

“We are always ready to help Cypriots in need and on Tuesday evening we will be discussing new initiatives and support measures to implement.”

The federation, in partnership with the ministry of foreign affairs, has also compiled useful support information for Cypriot students currently in the UK.

“We have set up a page on our website with useful information for our students during these tough times,” Karaolis said.

 



