April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus and Israel secure chloroquine from India

By Evie Andreou
Researchers pack bottles of chloroquine

Cyprus and Israel secured another five tons of chloroquine as part of efforts to meet the needs of patients in both countries during the coronavirus crisis, it was announced on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and the Ambassador of Israel in Cyprus Shmuel Revel said that through a joint effort and Israeli logistical assistance five tons of API chloroquine were imported from India.

“Together with existing stocks, this joint effort will ensure that we will have at our disposal very important quantities of Chloroquine needed for patients in Cyprus and in Israel,” the two officials said.

Anti-malaria drug chloroquine is used to ease symptoms of coronavirus patients.

The close neighbourly ties between Israel and Cyprus and the telephone conversations between the two countries’ heads of state opened the door to an important cooperation confronting the threat of the Covid-19 coronavirus, they said.

“The successful partnership between the two countries in the health field, significant in normal times, is even more vital in this time of emergency.”

They said an important step was the exchange of treatment methods and protocols between the national coronavirus centres in Israel and Cyprus – the Sheba Medical Center and the Famagusta General Hospital – as well as with Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“As we continue to face substantial challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to explore every possibility to further enhance the cooperation between our countries.”

 



