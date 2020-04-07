April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Environmental group urges public to order online from small producers

By Gina Agapiou00

Local environmental NGO, Akti, on Tuesday launched a campaign to support small producers affected by the pandemic.

Akti said small producers were affected by not having access to a distribution network, and urged the public to support them through online orders.

“We have already spoken to over 50 producers who are in despair,” an announcement said.

People can find a local producer near them through Akti’s small-business network that has 380 members signed up at:  www.greenclustercy.org

Green Cluster is a five-year-old project aimed to bring together and support different sustainable business. Products vary from honey, halloumi, carob syrup to ravioli and trahanas.

The centre will also be posting specific details of small-scale producers on their Facebook and Instagram page daily.

Delivery will be arranged between the customer and the producer.

Facebook at ΑΚΤΗ / AKTI Project and Research Centre

Instagram athttps://www.instagram.com/akti_ngo/



