April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five at birthday bash fined €500 each after neighbour reports them

By Annette Chrysostomou026
Paphos District Court

The Paphos district court on Tuesday fined five people a total of €2,500 for having a birthday party during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police the five were each fined €500 for violating the decree on the restriction of movements.

A resident of Paphos reported to police at 1am on April 4 that there was a gathering in a neighbouring house.

Police officers went to the scene and charged the five people for violating the decree.



