April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five booked for playing football in Paphos

By Peter Michael00

Five individuals in Paphos were booked on Tuesday, when police found them playing football, violating the restriction of movement measures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to authorities, officers discovered the individuals playing football at the Stelios Kyriakides field in Paphos during a routine patrol of the area.

They were booked and are expected to have fines issued.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Cyprus patients to be included in global trial of Japanese drug

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: ‘Holy Synod has responsibility for Easter arrangements’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 29 cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Investigator appointed to look into binman’s claim against police

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Around 100 British Cypriots have died of coronavirus

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Only permanent residents in vulnerable groups can be repatriated

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign