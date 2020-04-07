April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: House health committee to be briefed by minister

By Staff Reporter00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The House health committee will meet vis teleconference on Tuesday to be briefed by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on the latest developments in the Covid-19 crisis.

Also on Tuesday morning, the parliamentary parties will forward to the ministry of finance their proposals regarding the bill for the €2 billion government loan guarantee scheme, which has failed so far to make it through the plenum.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 465. The total number who have died is 14: nine who died from the virus and confirmed with Covid-19 but who died from other causes.



Staff Reporter

