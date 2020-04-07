April 7, 2020

Coronavirus: Investigator appointed to look into binman’s claim against police

By Peter Michael00
Attorney general Costas Clerides appointed a criminal investigator on Tuesday to investigate claims from a binman, 29, who complained of police brutality last week.

On Friday, the man from Nicosia filed a complaint that the officers attacked and arrested him while out doing their routine checks.

In a video published by daily Politis, the man is seen being held down by three police officers while he is saying he did not do anything wrong.

He reported the incident to the independent authority investigating complaints against police.

According to Politis, the incident took place last Tuesday afternoon in a central road in Engomi, Nicosia.

The 29-year-old’s lawyer told Politis his client was stopped for a check and even though he had the form from his employer allowing him to be outside for work, “he was brutally beaten, arrested, humiliated and charged.”

The lawyer also said that the officers in question did not take the necessary protection measures against the spread of coronavirus and called on all of them who came near his client to get tested.

The 29-year-old told Politis that he was at work, and after covering part of their rounds, he had to follow the rubbish truck with his car to the next area they had to cover.

Just before parking a few metres away from the rubbish truck that was waiting for him, a police officer asked him to pull over. The man claims he stopped in the middle of the road and showed the document and then drove off to park behind the rubbish truck but another police officer went over and knocked on his car window calling him a “wise guy”.

He said he explained to them he was not trying to run away but one of the officers started pushing him asking him why he didn’t stop. They asked him to get back into his car and show them his ID asking him if he was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Link for video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=UIA2Pg7OOwI&feature=emb_title



