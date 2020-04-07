April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca municipality offers online counselling for adults and children

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Larnaca municipality announced that is offering online counselling for both adults and children via Skype.

The sessions will be held by psychologist Louiza Michael in collaboration with the Larnaca Open School and will focus on how to cope during the coronavirus outbreak.

Scheduled online sessions will be held individually or in groups of maximum three people and will last 45 minutes.

Those interested are required to send to email to [email protected] stating their name, date of birth, email address and the reason why they are requiring counselling.

According to the announcement, in case the request concerns a minor, the parents or legal guardians will have to give their consent via email.



Related posts

Coronavirus: nurses union sends SOS letter to health minister

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: screening clinic at Limassol hospital now operational

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Two men arrested for violating stay-home decree

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: North records first Turkish Cypriot death connected to Covid-19

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Paphos court fines five people €1,980 for violating movement curb

Annette Chrysostomou

Burglar arrested after breaking into a bar

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign