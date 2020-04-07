April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: lockdown relaxation likely gradual from end of April, health official says  

By Jonathan Shkurko02151
Photo: Christos Theodordes

There’s room for optimism after registering a positive trend incoronavirus cases in the last few days, but it’s still too early for a clear picture of the whole situation, said Irini Christaki, a member of the health ministry’s scientific committee on Tuesday.

“Data shows us a decrease in the number of positive cases in the last few days and that’s very good news,” she said. “However, I think next week we will be in a better position to judge whether the situation has actually improved or not.”

Christaki said scientists are warning that before seeing a substantial drop in the number of people infected, they are first waiting for the curve to flatten and have a similar amount of coronavirus cases for some consecutive days.

“The next few days will show us if we are at the point where we want to be,” she said.

Christaki also said the strict lockdown measures must remain in place for April before a possible relaxation.

“At the end of April and depending on the pandemic, the government will take a decision if the time is right to loosen some of the measures.

“But I want to reiterate that the relaxation must be gradual, not sudden,” she said.



