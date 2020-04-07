Coronavirus: nurses union sends SOS letter to health minister

Two powerful unions working in the state healthcare system have sent scathing letters to government departments, warning of the dire consequences they face and the fact they are being blamed for Covid-19 infections.

The state nurses’ union (Pasyno) sent a letter to Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Tuesday which painted a picture of chaos at the hospitals and anger among the staff amid the pandemic.

Pasyno hit out, saying: “We have to address you, publicly this time, so that the nation knows what is happening at the public hospitals and what the true situation really is.”

“Yes Mr Minister, here at the Cypriot hospitals everyone is doing whatever occurs to them, there is no communication between the various key workers and protocols are not being observed.”

Islandwide, hospitals have been impacted by the virus with many hospital staff testing positive for Covid-19. This has led to hospitals and departments shuttering their services each time a case is confirmed.

“Most management in hospitals and Okypy [the state health overseer] itself do not have the skills to tackle this situation,” Pasyno said.

“We are addressing you (health minister) directly because we recognise your sensitivity and understand you are struggling towards the better management of the situation and are certain that you will listen to our concerns.”

“We are forced to go directly to you because we see and feel that we will be blamed for the mistakes.”

The nurses also said that they were ready and willing to report all the infractions occurring at the hospitals. “We are ready to provide evidence in order to restore trust and safety to those who are working on unclear guidelines, without adhering to protocols and no proper direction.”

“We have lost all confidence in those who are directing us, and want to be called leaders, by their dangerous decisions.”

Hospital staff are also gravely concerned over a lack of personal protective equipment, as global supplies cannot meet the high demand from nations around the world.

“There is major unsafety at the hospitals and a great sense of panic among the staff who do not know where or when they will be hit (by the virus),” Pasyno said.

The Union of State Doctors (Pasyiki) also hit out on Tuesday, expressing their frustration at the prospect of staff being docked pay if they end up in quarantine.





