April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Only permanent residents in vulnerable groups can be repatriated

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that only legally resident foreigners in Cyprus that belong to vulnerable groups or are currently abroad for medical reasons are allowed to be repatriated for the time being.

Those who do not qualify will be repatriated at a later stage, yet unspecified and still to be decided.

On Monday the ministry said Cypriots abroad can register to be repatriated, although the timing of this would be at the discretion of the government and depend on a range of circumstances.

Foreign permanent residents are not able to register on the www.connect2cy.gov.cy portal, which is only open to citizens of the republic, as the form to be filled in asks for a Cypriot ID number.

However, provided they have the necessary papers proving they are indeed legally entitled to live in Cyprus and that they belong to a vulnerable category they can get in touch with the foreign ministry helpline and obtain the permission to be repatriated.

As for Cypriot ID and passport holders, they are now able to file a request on the platform, even if they do not meet the previously announced criteria for repatriation.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Demetris Samuel said on Tuesday that 16,000 people have already registered on the portal and around 4,300, of which 3,600 are students, have asked to be repatriated, mostly indicating their preferred return date in May.

“We received many requests from Cypriots living abroad,” he said. “However, I want to make it clear that it will be impossible to repatriate all at once because of limited quarantine facilities in the country.”

Anyone arriving in Cyprus will still have to be kept in a 14-day quarantine, as per the current regulations.

“Once we will start to repatriate people, we will have to do so gradually, as to not overcrowd our quarantine facilities,” Samuel said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Police stop drivers with fake movement permission

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Animal Party, vets reiterate pets can’t infect their owners

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ioannou urges calm as doctors spar with Okypy over pay cut warning

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Povek calls for reduction in the cost of shop rents

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: lockdown relaxation likely gradual from end of April, health official says  

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Archbishop calls on people to work together even if it means not going to church

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign