April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos court fines five people €1,980 for violating movement curb

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Paphos district court has ordered five people to pay a total of €1,980 for violating the decree on the restriction of movement.

Four were fined €400 each and the fifth €380. They were ordered to pay the money immediately.

None of them had a permit to leave their home or carried an ID card, the court found.

The on-the-spot fine for violating the restrictions is €300 but authorities have left it up to the discretion of police officers to decide when to take it further and haul someone before the court.

On Monday it was reported that 13 complaints have already been filed against police by members of the public who say they overstepped their authority during checks.



Related posts

Burglar arrested after breaking into a bar

Annette Chrysostomou

Thieves use explosives to rob ATM in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: almost 800 people tested in Paphos since Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: applications for loan suspensions reach 23,000

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 127 booked for violating movement restrictions overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: House health committee to be briefed by minister

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign