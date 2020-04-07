April 7, 2020

Coronavirus: Police stop drivers with fake movement permission

By George Psyllides00
Police in Limassol said on Tuesday they arrested a man and a woman after they both presented the same permission on the mobile phone that allowed them to go anywhere for 48 hours despite restrictions.

On Saturday at 5.20pm, British bases police intercepted a vehicle in Episkopi, driven by a 48-year-old man to check whether he had permission to be out and about.

Permission to go out once per day is granted by sending a message to 8998 stating one of eight reasons.

The man allegedly showed officers a message on his mobile, which said he was allowed to drive anywhere.

A similar message was shown to police officers in the Republic on Sunday at 4.40pm. This time by a 39-year-old woman driving in Limassol.

The message said she was allowed to drive anywhere for 48 hours with no restrictions.

Police secured warrants on Monday and arrested the woman later in the evening. The 48-year-old was detained on Tuesday morning.

Police said the female suspect had named the man as being the supplier of the fake message.

 



