April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Prodromou pledges to support those in cultural sector

By Peter Michael00

Education minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Tuesday the state would take measures to support professionals and businesses working in the cultural sector, due to the suspension of their activities as part of measures taken against coronavirus.

Prodromou said all in the sector would also benefit from the government plan, which provides individuals temporarily suspended from work to be paid up to 60 per cent of their salaries.

Companies operating in the sector will also have their loan instalments suspended.

He added cultural workers and operators, who have already made plans for programmes with the Cultural Services in the first quarter of 2021, will also be paid their first instalment, while suspended activities will have their expenses covered.

Regarding some cultural institutions, the minister said €1.045 million would be allocated for the four Literary and Artistic Houses in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos, the two Dance Houses in Nicosia and Limassol and the Rialto Theatre in Limassol, to finance their operations.

He also announced that on the basis of justified requests, it will be decided to pay a percentage of the expenses of those who have paid out to participate in events and activities in Cyprus and elsewhere which will not be held.

 



Related posts

No licences have been given for 5G says government official

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Paphos hoteliers worry about when they will be able to reopen

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus and Israel secure chloroquine from India

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: More than 3,000 download tracer app

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Five booked for playing football in Paphos

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Cyprus patients to be included in global trial of Japanese drug

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign