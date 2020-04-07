April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: screening clinic at Limassol hospital now operational

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol hospital

The temporary screening clinic at Limassol general hospital went operational on Monday after technical problems on Saturday with the air conditioning system had delayed the move.

According to the state health services organisation (Okypy), the problems have now been completely solved and the clinic is up and running.

The clinic is reserved for patients who present coronavirus symptoms but who haven’t been tested.

The ward, located in the area of the hospital previously occupied by the psychiatric ward. will be completely separated from the rest of the hospital in order to reduce the risk of new infections.

So far, no incidents have been reported.



