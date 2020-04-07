April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two men arrested for violating stay-home decree

By Staff Reporter00

Two Indian nationals are in police custody for flouting the decree urging people to stay home, and for allegedly spitting at police officers.

On Monday afternoon, a police patrol spotted two men near Ledra Street in old Nicosia, one of whom was lying on the pavement.

When they were asked to show their permission to be outside they both refused, police said.

Soon after, more officers arrived and the two were handcuffed. One of the two spat at an officer.

The men were taken a police station and are due to appear in court later on Tuesday



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: North records first Turkish Cypriot death connected to Covid-19

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Paphos court fines five people €1,980 for violating movement curb

Annette Chrysostomou

Burglar arrested after breaking into a bar

Annette Chrysostomou

Thieves use explosives to rob ATM in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: almost 800 people tested in Paphos since Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: applications for loan suspensions reach 23,000

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign