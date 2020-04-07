April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has shortest average length of imprisonment in Europe

By Staff Reporter00

Cyprus registered the shortest average length of imprisonment in Europe, only 1.3 months on average, ahead of Switzerland (1.6) and the Netherlands (3.8), a study carried out by the Council of Europe for the year 2019 revealed on Tuesday.

Overall, in Europe the average length of imprisonment was eight months.

Moreover, Cyprus’ rate of imprisonment is below the European average, as around 83 people per 100,000 inhabitants are incarcerated in Cyprus, where the European average stands at 106.

The countries with the highest incarceration rates were Russia (386 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants), Turkey (329), Georgia (270).

However, Cyprus registered an 11 per cent incarceration rate growth last year, the second highest in Europe behind Turkey with 13 per cent.

As far as prison density is concerned, Cyprus registers 98 inmates per 100 places, a higher figure than the European average of 89.5 inmates for every 100 available places in prisons.

The most serious overcrowding figures were registered in Turkey (123), Belgium (121) and Italy (119).

From 2018 to 2019 the proportion of prisoners serving sentences for drug-related offences grew by 5.3 per cent all around Europe and in Cyprus around 28 per cent of all inmates had been convicted for drug-related offences.

The prison administration with the highest proportions of foreign inmates was registered Luxembourg with 74 per cent. In Cyprus, around 44 per cent of inmates are foreigners, way above the 15 per cent European average.

Finally, Cyprus registered a 13.8 per cent suicide rate per 10,000 prisoners, again above the European average that stood at 5.7 per cent.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Prodromou pledges to support those in cultural sector

Peter Michael

No licences have been given for 5G says government official

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Paphos hoteliers worry about when they will be able to reopen

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus and Israel secure chloroquine from India

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: More than 3,000 download tracer app

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Five booked for playing football in Paphos

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign