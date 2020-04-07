April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Thieves use explosives to rob ATM in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou049

Thieves damaged an ATM with an explosive device in Ayia Fyla, Limassol and got away with a sum of money, first reports said on Tuesday.

It is not yet known how much money was stolen.

The blast reportedly damaged the bank.

Video footage will be examined to identify the perpetrators.



