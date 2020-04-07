April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

University of Nicosia accepting applications

By Press Release01

The University of Nicosia announced it is accepting applications for the winter semester 2020-2021 for new entrants to its more than 100 conventional, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Responding to the unprecedented changes and needs brought about by the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, it also accepts applications for transfer from foreign students who wish to continue their studies in Cyprus. The winter semester courses begin on September 28, 2020.

The University of Nicosia is able to accommodate existing, new entrants and students for the new Winter Semester 2020-2021, either on its campus or remotely, irrespective of the restrictions they may impose.

In most curricula there is a choice of language of instruction, Greek or English. This is a great advantage of the University of Nicosia. Students interested in transferring mainly from Greece or the United Kingdom could continue their studies in the language of instruction previously taught.

Finally, it is important to note that distance programs offer complete flexibility over time. Conventional (on campus) programmes also offer full flexibility due to the choice of morning, afternoon and evening courses.



