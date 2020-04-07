April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

What makes Cyprus comparatively stronger than other EU countries

By CyprusMail057
“The Republic of Cyprus is dealing with this crisis from a very strong position” …. really?

Did we clear the nation’s debts, often reported to be equivalent to be more than 100% of GDP?

Did the NPL problem go away?

Did we cut the cost of the public sector

Last week our Finance Minister was telling us that our economy would decline by 5%, but just a few days later we’re hearing that it will be 10%.

Other larger EU economies are predicting 5% for every month that this crisis continues, and are talking in terms of a 15% contraction …. so what make’s our little island so comparatively stronger ?!?

CoM

Coronavirus: Economy expected to shrink by up to 10 per cent



