April 8, 2020

Amid mask shortage, university deploys 3D printers

By Rumble03

A South African university is using its cutting edge 3D printing technology to manufacture visors, after healthcare workers reported shortages of equipment as they battle the coronavirus epidemic. David Doyle reports.



