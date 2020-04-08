April 8, 2020

April pensions payable from Thursday

Social insurance pensions and allowances will be paid from Thursday for April, the union of pensioners (Ekysy) announced on Wednesday.

The payments for low-income retirees, the Easter allowance and the allowance for large families will be made on Tuesday, April 14.

Esyky urged all pensioners to seek the help of their families to get their pensions from the bank.

They should, if possible, not visit the banks to withdraw their money to avoid the risk arising from the gathering of people inside and outside the banks.



