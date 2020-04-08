April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus and Goal sti Zoi make donation to ambulance service

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Bank of Cyprus and Goal sti Zoi make donation to ambulance service - The Bank of Cyprus, in collaboration with charity organisation Goal sti Zoi, has made a monetary donation to the Cyprus Ambulance Service, which will be used to purchase specialised medical equipment used in ambulances.

The Bank of Cyprus, in collaboration with charity organisation Goal sti Zoi, has made a monetary donation to the Cyprus Ambulance Service, which will be used to purchase specialised medical equipment used in ambulances.

The donation was made on April 7, World Health Day, and aims to assist healthcare workers during this difficult time.

The donation was made through the #SupportCy framework, which professional footballer charity Goal sti Zoi has recently joined.

The #SupportCy initiative, launched by the Bank of Cyprus and non-profit Reaction, has been embraced by a large number of businesses, organisations and associations.



Related posts

Public donates electronic devices to the needy

Press Release

Remedica successful in chloroquine deal with Israel

Press Release

Volvo to accelerate autonomous technology development

Press Release

SAP offers free software use during coronavirus outbreak

Press Release

Eurobank donates medical supplies and equipment to health authorities

Press Release

Cosmos Business Systems make automated post office service free to public

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign