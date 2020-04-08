April 8, 2020

Call to end the lockdown and open the economy needs to be handled with care

Even if the lockdown is listed it does not mean that tourists will start pouring in

The ‘end the lockdown, restart the economy’ mantra needs to be put into some perspective because advocating this along with “cure will be worse than the illness” is in danger of undermining the one tested means for bringing this pandemic under control.

Over 20% of the Cypriot economy is tourism. By all means let’s open that up but it relies on tourists from overseas and we have no control over whether they will come here.

Agriculture is a sizeable chunk of our economy and it’s still up and running and feeding us. Again we have no control over exports unless we can be sure our overseas customers are buying.

Financial and banking services I believe are running because most of what they do can be done on line.

Real estate and building again rely on buyers from overseas.

Economies are interdependent and rely on markets both at home and overseas.

The call to end the lockdown and open the economy needs to be handled with care in so far as we are in danger of throwing out of the window what we do know and replacing it with guesswork.

GE

