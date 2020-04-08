April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Thirty-two new cases, just four cases out of 704 tested in Paphos (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou0259

Thirty-two new Covid-19 cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of cases to 526.

Of the new cases, 24 were identified via contact tracing. Eight cases are having their background history investigated.

The highest number of cases recorded so far was on April 1 when 58 Covid-19 infections were confirmed. Since then, there has been a steady – yet stubborn – decrease in the number of cases.

Analysts have praised the positive trend but have warned against complacency.

A total of 5,090 checks carried out from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday led to just 76 people being booked for violating the decree on restricted movement, down from 127 during the same period the previous night.

In the north, one more case was announced bringing the total to 95. They have also recorded three Covid-19 related deaths.

 Out of 704 Covid-19 tests carried out in Paphos in recent days only four were positive, the town’s mayor tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

He gave the news before the official announcement of the daily tally made every evening at 6pm, but this number was later confirmed in the announcement by the health ministry.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said the 0.56 per cent Covid-19 infection rate related to a population of 52,000 thousand.

Tests in the Paphos area were ramped up as the region became a so-called hotspot for infections. Health authorities sought to gain control of the situation by focusing testing in Paphos and gain a clearer picture of what they are up against.

 

MORE LATER



Related posts

Coronavirus: One more case in the north, repatriation stopped for now (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Concerns over prison conditions despite early releases

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Four out of 704 Paphos tests are positive

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Interactive portal shows spread of virus

Evie Andreou

URGENT: Opportunity for stranded British tourists to travel home on Thursday morning

Staff Reporter

April pensions payable from Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign