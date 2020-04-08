April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: 25 currently being treated at Famagusta hospital

By Gina Agapiou00
Famagusta general hospital

Famagusta hospital was treating 25 patients on Wednesday as five with milder symptoms were expected to be released to self-isolation until they test negative for the virus.

Three of the 25 patients currently at the hospital are in the intensive care unit.

Reports said a 58-year-old man who tested positive and was hospitalised in Paphos hospital was being transferred to Famagusta.

The man arrived at the hospital on Sunday with symptoms of coronavirus and later tested positive. 



