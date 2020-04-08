April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: Ambulance service handled over 3,500 emergency calls since start of crisis

The ambulance service has handled a total of 3,625 emergency calls since the beginning of the Covid-19 crises, it was announced on Wednesday.

It transferred 446 patients from their homes to public hospitals and took the ones who tested positive for Covid-19 to the referral hospital in Paralimni.

According to a statement from the ministry of health, since March 7, the emergency call centre for people with symptoms of the virus 1420 managed and evaluated more than 9,000 cases of Covid-19 and responded by sending ambulances and specialised crews to more than 800 homes.

The ambulance service also tested patients with mobility problems or other special circumstances for the coronavirus.



