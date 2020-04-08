April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cabinet meets Wednesday to discuss extending restrictions

By Annette Chrysostomou0763
File photo

The extension of restrictive measures to prevent the spread of corona until the end of April will be discussed by the council of ministers on Wednesday when they meet at 11am.

During the session, proposals from the relevant ministries for economic and social support measures to address the consequences of the corona pandemic as well as the issue of repatriation of Cypriot students who do not belong to vulnerable groups are the issues on the table.

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to announce decisions after the meeting.



Related posts

Coronavirus: medicines sent from Cyprus to 42 residents stuck abroad

Annette Chrysostomou

Man suspected of being a burglar arrested in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: testing starts Wednesday in Polis

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Movement violations down to 76 overnight on Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Moves to prepare study to create Paphos marina and docking for cruise ships underway

Bejay Browne

Police warn parents and kids to be aware of online exploitation

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign