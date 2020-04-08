Coronavirus: Couple in bizarre attempt to fake movement permission SMS

Two people involved in what was initially thought to be an app granting fake authorisation to move anywhere for 48 hours turns out to have been even more brazen and bizarre.

“How exactly they thought they’d get away with this is a bit strange,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

“It shows us where some people’s thinking is at.”

A 48-year-old man was stopped during a routine check by British bases police in Episkopi on Saturday and presented the text message which claimed he had permission to drive anywhere for 48 hours.

The same message was shown to Cyprus police on Sunday, this time by a 39-year-old woman in Limassol.

Andreou said the issue of fake text messages such as these are not widespread and appears to be an isolated case relating to the two people involved.

At first, it was believed that an app had been created which mimicked official wording and allowed users to input the time which they wished to venture outside their homes.

It turns out, however, that it was a simple text message sent between two people.

Police were bemused at the text and were puzzled as to how the two thought they would get away with it.

“There are a few people who are not thinking straight and unfortunately it doesn’t take many of them to endanger the rest,” Andreou said.

The two are due to appear in court, pending further investigations, and a harsh sentence is expected. ndreou said they endangered public health but also forged permission and provided a postal code which did not correspond to their address.

When asked what he would say to people contemplating similar escapades, he said: “We are conducting thorough checks and in the context of protecting public health we will be meticulous in catching those who attempt to game the system.”

“Our aim isn’t to get people into trouble just for the sake of it, our goal is to protect public health.”





