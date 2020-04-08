April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: distance learning for primary pupils to be evaluated Thursday

By Gina Agapiou00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou is shown recently how the distance learning system will work

Education minister Prodromos Prodromou will on Thursday discuss distance learning with primary school teachers.

The head of the primary school teachers union Poed, Filios Fylaktou, announced on his Facebook page that he would have a teleconference meeting with the minister to discuss different issues related to the distance-learning programme.

Fylaktou said its members held an online meeting late Tuesday to evaluate the process since the closure of schools on March 13 as a precaution against the spreading of Covid-19.

There were some problems, according to Poed’s president, and also some room from improvement.

The most important thing was to maintain the relationship between teachers and children, he added.



