April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: Four out of 704 Paphos tests are positive

By Nick Theodoulou00
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Out of 704 Covid-19 tests carried out in Paphos in recent days only four were positive, the town’s mayor tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

He gave the news before the official announcement of the daily tally made every evening at 6pm.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said the 0.56 per cent Covid-19 infection rate related to a population of 52,000 thousand.

Tests in the Paphos area were ramped up as the region became a so-called hotspot for infections. Health authorities sought to gain control of the situation by focusing testing in Paphos and gain a clearer picture of what they are up against.

 

 



