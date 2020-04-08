April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Movement violations down to 76 overnight on Tuesday

By Annette Chrysostomou0789

A total of 5,090 checks carried out from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday led to just 76 people being booked for violating the decree on restricted movement, down from 127 during the same time the previous night.

Around 1,200 premises were inspected, all of which complied with the measures, and 3,890 drivers and pedestrians were asked to show the relevant permits.

Some 293 checks took place in buildings such as cafes and restaurants in the Nicosia district, 150 in Limassol, 280 in Larnaca, 314 in Paphos and 163 in the Famagusta district.

From March 24, when the inspections for restrictive measures on pedestrians and vehicles began, 193,015 checks were carried out, resulting in 4,533 people being booked.

From March 11, when the inspections at premises started, a total of 62,390 inspections were carried out, with 203 violations recorded.



