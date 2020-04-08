April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: New prisoner among 32 new virus cases

A newly arrived prisoner to the central prisons, who was only handed over on Tuesday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

He was among the 32 new cases announced on Wednesday.

The person was tested as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the prisons.

Tests are carried out on all people before entering the prisons from court or police custody.

Newcomers to the prisons, who were handed over on Tuesday by the police, were tested as part of the protocol.

Amongst those tested and being held in a separate wing from the other prisoners was the asymptomatic person who tested positive.

Since his admission he has been kept in a separate area outside the closed prison.

The prisons department reported that all necessary measures are being taken and actions are underway for his immediate transfer to a hospital unit.

 



