April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Photo posted of medic wearing bin bags as protection

By George Psyllides00
A doctor at Paphos general hospital charged Wednesday that medical staff were not being issued with protective gear because it did not exist.

The head of the respiratory medicine department, Adonis Eleftheriou, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus and has since recovered, posted a request for PPE showing that leg covers, glasses, and masks, had not been granted.

The request was dated Wednesday.

“The warehouse response is zero in almost everything, that is, they don’t exist,” he said.

A photo of a medic using bin bags to cover his legs was also posted.

The state health services organisation has repeatedly said in recent days that there were no shortages of equipment



