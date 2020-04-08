April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President expected to address the people after cabinet meeting

By Evie Andreou0955
The cabinet meeting on Wednesday (PIO)

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to address the people after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Deputy government spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas, said that based on the current epidemiology data and experts’ advice, there was no room for complacency.

He confirmed that the government was expected to extend the restrictive measures until the end of April.

During the session, proposals from the relevant ministries for economic and social support measures to address the consequences of the corona pandemic as well as the issue of repatriation of Cypriot students who do not belong to vulnerable groups are the issues on the table.

Sentonas told state broadcaster CyBC that the government is also looking into expanding the support measures to workers until the end of the month. Announcements would be made soon, he said.

He also said that Anastasiades tested negative to Covid-19 for the second time last Friday after emerging that one of his guards was tested positive.



