April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: testing starts Wednesday in Polis

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File Photo: CNA

Diagnostic testing for the coronavirus starts on Wednesday morning in Polis Chrysochous, Mayor Giotis Papachristofi announced.

He said sampling, starting at 9am, would finish at 3pm, during which time 130 people would  be tested.

A special price has been arranged, with each person paying €55 while the remaining cost will be borne by the municipality.

According to Papachristofi, the same price will be paid by residents of Neo Chorio, Droushia and Kathikas.

The mayor urged individuals and business to participate in this project, to “collectively support the effort to limit the spread of the virus in the area.”

In the meantime, a second person has tested positive at the Polis Chrysochous hospital, a member of staff.

Tracing his contacts has started.



