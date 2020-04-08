April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: traffic to petrol stations down 70%

Traffic to petrol stations has been reduced by 70 per cent, head of the association of petrol station owners Stefanos Stefanou said on Wednesday, describing the current period as “almost dead”.

Stefanou said petrol stations have been serving mainly customers for commercial traffic related to the supply chain after the imposition of restrictive measures.

The stations are operating normally while staff is taking all necessary protection measures, he explained.

Only some employees are working while most have taken the ‘special leave’ introduced by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the head of the association, some petrol stations will face economic problems due to the crisis while others will possibly close.

Regarding fuel prices, he said that at the moment they are low due to the big drop in international oil prices and are close to €1 a litre for unleaded 95.



