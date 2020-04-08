April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: two repatriation flights to and from Sweden on Wednesday

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

Two repatriation flights, one arrival and one departure to and from Larnaca will be operated on Wednesday.

According to CNA, a Novair flight from Stockholm is expected to land at Larnaca at 2.50pm, carrying seven people.

At around 3.50pm the same flight will depart for Stockholm carrying 148 people.



Staff Reporter

