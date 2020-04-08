April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Eurobank donates medical supplies and equipment to government authorities

By Press Release017
Eurobank donates medical supplies and equipment to government authorities Eurobank has donated 100,000 euros to the government for the acquisition of medical supplies and equipment. The donation was made as part of Eurobank's Social Corporate Responsibility program, as well as in response to the challenging times the island is currently going through.

Eurobank has donated 100,000 euros to the government for the acquisition of medical supplies and equipment.

The donation was made as part of Eurobank’s Social Corporate Responsibility program, as well as in response to the challenging times the island is currently going through.

Eurobank managing director, Michael Louis, said in a statement: “Humanity is going through something unprecedented and it is everyone’s responsibility to take action.” “Eurobank has been supporting all efforts to eradicate the virus through the enactment of measures to protect the health and safety of both customers and staff alike”, Louis added.

The bank thanked the entirety of health workers for their endeavours to help people during the pandemic.



Related posts

Cosmos Business Systems make automated post office service free to public

Press Release

Papantoniou supermarkets donates respirators to Paphos hospital

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus donates tablet computers to Ministry of Education

Press Release

MSC Shipmanagement donates surgical masks and gloves

Press Release

Alambra dairy products to offer free milk to vulnerable groups

Press Release

KPMG urges companies to create sustainable cash flow

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign