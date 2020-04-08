April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in road accident

By Staff Reporter00

A 78-year-old man died in a car accident in Panagia, Paphos, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on a rural road in his home area of Panagia at around 1pm. The man was identified as Ezekiel Charalambous Stylianou.

Stylianou lost control of the car which fell into a vineyard which had a drop of 5 metres. The conditions under which the accident occurred are being investigated.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transferred by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where a doctor confirmed his death.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Huge increase in testing, those without symptoms a major concern (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Restrictions extended, focus on repatriations (Update 2)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Couple in bizarre attempt to fake movement permission SMS

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Thirty-two new cases, just four positives out of 707 tested in Paphos (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: One more case in the north, repatriation stopped for now (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Concerns over prison conditions despite early releases

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign