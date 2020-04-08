April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man suspected of being a burglar arrested in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou0214

Paphos police on Tuesday evening arrested a 46-year-old man they said was driving recklessly, was violating the movement restrictions and was in possession of burglary tools.

The man was stopped by police when he was driving dangerously, they said, at around 8pm.

Burglary tools were found in his car, police said, and he did not have the necessary permit to move around outside his home.



