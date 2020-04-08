April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Neapolis University providing top-class online support

By Press Release01

The Neapolis University Paphos (NUP)Library is significantly contributing to the successful delivery of conventional education to the members of the student community in online distance form. The library provides the Neapolis University academic community with comprehensive online support via a modern electronic system and an advanced service to its users.

Specifically the Library:

  • Provides its users with online access via VPN to the entire electronic material, which includes thousands of titles in print and over 1.2 million titles and 20 million articles in electronic form.
  • Seamlessly expands its collaboration with leading global publishers and online databases such as Springer, Jstor, Ebsco, Emerald, Wiley, Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, Proquest, T.L.G. , Fame, Orbis, CYS,Sage, Westlaw, LexisNexis Academic as well as other specialised subscriptions.
  • Provides a significant volume of Greek language literature through the Speech Collective Project Management Agency and other useful websites of open access academic content.
  • Possesses the NUP open access electronic repository, which contains and gathers the entire scientific output of the members of the university’s academic community.

At the same time, the library’s staff informs, supports, educates and trains the university’s academic community on how to optimise the use of its capabilities and the efficient use of its services, delivering educational online seminars and electronic guides.

Neapolis University Paphos’ achievement of constantly upgrading its strategic infrastructure and investing in its human resources, ensures in this difficult time the university’s ability to continuously provide reliable and quality education, as well as contribute in all possible ways to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic disease.

 



